Among new NY laws: Restrictions on a sex offender’s custody of a child

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — New York State has adopted new laws aimed to help child victims, and protect them from further trauma and abuse.

These laws were signed about a week after the Child Victims Act look-back window opened.

One new law puts restrictions on a sex offender’s custody of a child. It prohibits child victims from having to be placed in custody or unsupervised visits with their perpetrator, who has been convicted of a felony sex offense. Previously, it’s been up to the courts.

In a statement, the Governor said:

“No child should have to endure the trauma of sexual abuse and it is critical that children going into the custody of another individual are safe.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Another new law changes the definition of a “child victim” to include kids who have witnessed a crime that caused them ‘physical, mental or emotional injury.’

The Governor’s Office says that will allow them to be eligible for Office of Victim Services assistance.

Those who have suffered from unlawful surveillance in the first or second degree will also soon be eligible for victim compensation. Previously victims would have had to suffer a physical injury to qualify for compensation and services.

Victims of domestic violence will also be able to seek damages in the future when an Order of Protection isn’t obeyed or enforced.