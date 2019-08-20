Cuomo signs law waiving marriage license fees for active service members

Breaking News
U.S. Army Sgt. Jacqueline McCloud, 29, right, and her husband, Sgt. Jason McCloud, 24, left, hold their wedding portrait at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, 360 kilometers (225 miles) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, March 27, 2008. The two, who have two small children, are deployed together with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment. The Army is allowing scores of husband-and-wife soldiers to live and sleep together in the war zone — a move aimed at preserving marriages, boosting morale and perhaps bolstering re-enlistment rates at a time when the military is struggling to fill its ranks five years into the fighting. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Tuesday that waives state marriage license fees for active duty members of the armed forces.

The legislation also gives local governments freedom to waive the fees they chair for marriage certificates for active duty service members and their spouses.

“These brave men and women leave their loved ones behind and risk their lives to protect the freedoms and values that this nation and this state were founded upon,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Waiving this fee is one small way to thank these valiant New Yorkers for their service.”

If the marriage license is issued by a town or city clerk in New York State outside of New York City, it normally costs $40.

