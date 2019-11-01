Breaking News
Governor declares state of emergency in Erie and Chautauqua counties
Gov. Cuomo says he doesn’t believe Trump was ‘ever a New Yorker anyway’

NY Capitol Bureau
Empire State Weekly

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he believes President Donald Trump plans on making Florida his permanent residence upon leaving the White House as part of a legal strategy to “have a stronger case against releasing his taxes” as part of ongoing litigation in his home state of New York.

Trump said Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York, but he added that despite the fact that he pays millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, he has been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.

Cuomo went on to say that he doesn’t believe Trump was “ever a New Yorker anyway” and that he may have been a New Yorker in name, but “never represented the New York spirit.”

Trump was born in New York where his father was also a business magnate, and was closely associated with the city for decades.

Capitol Correspondent

Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York. Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student, she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

