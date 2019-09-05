Breaking News
City of Olean police investigate threatening videos, plan to have presence at high school
Live Now
Watch constant updates from the Atlantic Coast as Dorian roars offshore

Group launches legal review hotline for individuals whose guns were taken under NY’s Red Flag law

NY Capitol Bureau

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Second Amendment Advocacy Group 2AWNY announced a legal review hotline for those who had their guns confiscated under New York’s Red Flag law.

According to the group, individuals can file a report through its website or by calling the hotline at (855)-277-1383.

New York’s new Red Flag law allows police, family members and school officials to ask the courts to remove someone’ guns if they’re making credible threats.

Under the law, a judge can issue a temporary extreme risk protection order against someone threatening an act of violence.

After a temporary order is made, a hearing must be held within three days for that person to make their case. Then, a final order is issued and can last for up to one year.

2AWNY says it plans to “respond aggressively through the courts until the Red Flag statute is nullified.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around New York State

More Around New York State

Capitol Correspondent

Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York. Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student, she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss