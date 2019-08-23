Improvements in ELA and math test scores but more than half fall short of ‘proficient’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Education Department has put out the results of the 2019 English language arts and mathematics tests.

While student scores are up from last year, less than 50 percent of those tested were “proficient.”

The ELA and math assessments are taken by students across the state in grades 3 through 8. This year, 45.4 percent of students tested received a “proficient” ELA score and 46.7 percent earned a “proficient” math score.

“The major focus I think is that every school district is looking at how their students performed on the assessments that we just released and making determinations on what they can do to support teachers and their schools moving forward,” MaryEllen Elia, NYS Education Department Commissioner, said.

Math scores are up 2.2 percentage points from last year and, ELA up 0.2 percentage points.

ELA proficiency improved in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. Math proficiency scores dropped by 0.1 percentage points in Buffalo.

Out of the Big 5 city school districts, Rochester had the worst proficiency rates in both subjects.

The assessments were given this past April.