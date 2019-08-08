New NY state law increases health, safety standards for pet dealers

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES – 46 dogs and 11 other animals were rescued from a suspected Warm Springs, Arkansas puppy mill. The Humane Society of the United States and other area organizations assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s office in the rescue of mostly Great Pyrenees dogs. Many of the dogs were found outdoors, without any protection from the freezing cold, while others were living on piles of feces and urine inside the home. Some were suffering so severely they needed immediate medical care. Others were emaciated and so matted they couldn’t move. All of the dogs were removed from the property and thoroughly examined by a team of veterinarians. They received any needed immediate medical treatment at the Humane Society of Saline County. In this image, two dogs wait to be rescued. (Lance Murphey/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Thursday that enhances safety and health standards for pet dealers.

The new guidelines address animal hygiene, veterinary exams, grooming, lighting, and separate spaces for pregnant animals.

“If pet dealers are going to profit from the sale of living animals, they should at the very least adhere to basic standards of decency and care,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “These new rules will create safer, more sanitary and more humane conditions for animals while they wait for a new permanent home.”

Under the new law, the minimum standards of care for all pets in the custody of pet dealers will be raised to require that primary enclosures for animals must be cleaned daily and sanitized every two weeks. Isolation areas for ill animals must meet the housing requirements for healthy animals.