New York state senator introduces bill that would ban governments paying ransom

COLONIE, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — In the wake of two cyber attacks, a New York state senator is introducing legislation to prevent governments and municipalities from paying ransom.

State Sen. David Carlucci, from downstate Rockland County, introduced Senate Bill S7289 that would ban the paying of ransom. Carlucci said it can lead to more attacks.

In the past month, both Colonie and the Albany Airport Authority were hit with cyber attacks on their computer systems. The airport payed a ransom of “less than six figures” to get their computer data back. The City of Albany also payed ransom for their compromised information.

“This legislation will make it clear that those looking to do harm, looking to make money by instituting ran somewhere tax, that they won’t be profitable because it’ll be illegal for municipalities to pay their ransom,” said Carlucci, D-38th District.

The bill is new and it is currently in committee.