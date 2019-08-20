NY lawmakers push back against new license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB and NEWS10) — As Gov. Andrew Cuomo said new license plates to replace ones that are 10 years old are necessary and even potentially cost-effective, state Republican chair Nick Langworthy called it “another cash grab.”

“I don’t see why people should be forced to trade in perfectly good non peeling license plates and pay another $25,” Langworthy said.

Starting in April of 2020, when New Yorkers renew vehicle registrations, they’ll have to pay an additional $25 license plate replacement fee if their plates are at least 10 years old, and, those who want to keep their same plate number will need to pay an extra $20 on top of that.

A press release from the Governor’s Office says there are more than 3 million vehicles with plates 10-plus years old. It also states “Because of their age, many of them are damaged, oxidized and peeling, making it difficult or impossible to read the license plate number.”

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, in a letter to DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder, called it an “unwarranted money grab by the state of New York.”

This is just another example of the Cuomo administration using any excuse to take more hard-earned money from already overtaxed New Yorker’s. What makes this really galling is that this money grab is being done under the guise of public safety. Statement from state Sen. Chris Jacobs

“They couldn’t get the license plates right originally. Now we gotta get all new license plates to replace ones that didn’t have peeling paint. I mean why?” Langworthy said.

If you have peeling plates, the DMV will exchange them for a new set of plates “free of charge.”

The DMV hasn’t gotten back to us yet about questions regarding the costs associated with the License Plate Replacement Program. If all three million vehicles’ plates were replaced at the $25 fee, that would total $75 million.