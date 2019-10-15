Poll: New Yorkers want Trump impeached, don’t want state split in 2

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — A new poll released Tuesday morning by the Siena Research Institute found that New Yorkers support impeaching and removing President Donald Trump. The poll also found that New Yorkers are not in favor of splitting NY into two states.

Impeachment

By a 55-38 margin, a majority of New Yorkers say they support impeaching and removing Trump, but those results are mostly divided by partisan lines. Impeachment and removal is supported by 79 percent of NY Democrats and opposed by 81% of NY Republicans, according to the new poll.

“While the partisans are squarely in their respective corners, independents look more like Democrats on the investigation and actions taken by the President, but independents are not yet convinced that impeachment is the way to proceed,” said said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Democratic primary

When voters were asked which candidate they want to see be their party’s presidential nominee, Biden and Warren each garner support from 21 percent of Democrats, Biden down one point from September and Warren up four points from last month, according to Tuesday’s poll.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is close behind with 16 percent support, up one point from last month, while California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg each have four percent support. When asked who has the best chance to win in 2020, 30 percent say Biden, down from 37 percent last month, with Warren at 18 percent, up from 13 percent, and Sanders at 12 percent, up one point from last month.

“Biden no longer holds the title of frontrunner in the Empire State, as he shares the lead with Warren. With six months until New Yorkers cast their ballots in the presidential sweepstakes, a quarter of Democrats are still undecided, and no candidate has even that much support. This race remains wide open,” Greenberg said

Dividing New York

Dividing New York into two states — New York City / Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland Counties as one state, and the other 53 counties as another state — is opposed by 66 percent and supported by 25 percent of voters, according to Tuesday’s poll.

“Nearly three-quarters of New York City voters, more than two-thirds of downstate suburbanites and a clear majority of upstaters oppose dividing New York into two states. It is also opposed by more than three-quarters of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and half of Republicans,” Greenberg said. “While some have talked about breaking New York into two states and there is a bill before the Legislature to do that, there is little support for such a move by any demographic group.”

Cuomo Favorability

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a 49-47 percent favorability rating, unchanged from 48-46 percent in September. His job performance rating is 41-57 percent, up from 38-59 percent last month and 34-64 percent in August.

“Cuomo’s favorability rating remained in positive territory – barely. His job performance rating, while still very much under water, has improved by a net 14 points in the last two months,” Greenberg said.

How New Yorkers get their news

According to Tuesday’s poll, 40 percent of New Yorkers spend at least a half hour daily watching one of the 24-hour cable news channels. Another 16 percent watch at least a half hour a day of cable news a few days a week, with 21 percent watching that much once in a while. One in five never watch. CNN is the cable news channel most trusted by 35 percent of New Yorkers, followed by Fox News, 22 percent, and MSNBC at 21 percent. One in seven trust none of them.

“Lots of New Yorkers are getting at least some of their news from the 24-hour cable news channels. Republicans are more likely to watch daily than Democrats or independents. Downstate suburbanites are more avid viewers than New York City or upstate voters. And voters 55 and older are more than twice as likely to watch cable news daily than are those under 35,” Greenberg said.

New Yorkers OK with paying college athletes

By 63-29 percent, voters support allowing college student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness. By a similar 60-30 percent margin, voters support requiring all New York colleges to take 15 percent of revenue from athletic ticket sales and divide that revenue among all their student athletes.

“New Yorkers are strongly supportive of two potential proposals that would compensate student athletes,” Greenberg said. “While Democrats are overwhelmingly supportive and independents strongly supportive of both proposals, Republicans are closely divided on both. Voters from upstate and the downstate suburbs are very supportive of both proposals, while New York City voters are overwhelmingly supportive.”