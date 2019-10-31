Breaking News
Sources: WNY developer finalizes deal with Amazon for more than 184 acres on Grand Island
New York offers tools to check neighborhoods for registered sex offenders before trick-or-treating

NY Capitol Bureau
Posted: / Updated:

Empire State Weekly

(via NEWS10) – Before your children head out to trick-or-treat Thursday, you can familiarize yourself with where registered Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are living.

By law, only Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are included in New York state’s online directory.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, the Sex Offender Registry contains a variety of information about registered sex offenders, including but not limited to: multiple photos, names (aliases), home and/or work addresses, and convictions that required registration, if applicable.

CLICK HERE to access the database and check your neighborhood.

On the database website, you can search for a specific name, by county, or zip code.

Before using the database, you must agree to the following terms and conditions.

Capitol Correspondent

