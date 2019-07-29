SHIELD Act in Albany now law amid backdrop of Equifax settlement

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Tish James says the 2017 Equifax breach impacted 8.5 million New Yorkers alone.

“Equifax basically put profit over people and profit over privacy and it included information such as one’s Social Security, your name, your date of birth, your credit card, all of that information was compromised,” James said.

The AG’s office says the settlement includes a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, plus $175 million will go out for payments to states.

Last week, Gov. Cuomo signed off on legislation to prevent and protect people from breaches including the SHIELD, or ‘Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security’ Act.

“These laws, if your information is accessed and acquired, the companies will have a responsibility to notify the Attorney General and then consumers in a very timely manner,” said John Evers, The Business Council of NYS Director of Government Affairs.

New York State is getting a payment of about $9 million from the Equifax settlement.

