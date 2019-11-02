State of emergency declared in nine other counties as New York picks up

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in 11 New York counties due to flooding, power outages, and other damage following heavy rains and high winds overnight.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement in a press conference Friday morning after heavy rains and strong winds swept through the area Thursday night in Friday.

The extreme weather caused nearly 60 road closures across the state, and left more than 241,000 buildings and homes without power. Cuomo announced the deployment of 200 members of the National Guard to assist with response and cleanup operations across the state. The soldiers and airmen will deploy over 24 hours and be equipped with heavy machinery like bobcats and dump trucks to assist in the cleanup.

Cuomo announced a state of emergency declaration in Cayuga, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Warren Counties. He also announced the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany to Level Four status.

The governor’s office said it advised New Yorkers to use extreme caution while the cleanup is underway and only travel if necessary.