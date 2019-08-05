Thousands of New Yorkers train for hard-to-fathom scenarios like in El Paso and Dayton

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Pat Murphy said Monday that his agency educates and trains some 60,000 first responders each year at a center in Central New York.

It can be set up for hard-to-fathom scenarios, such as the mass shootings and the response to them.

“We can do classroom training or we can also do situational training,” Murphy said. “We have a full city landscape inside of one building that we can set it up as a school, we can set it up as a religious institution.”