Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Thousands of New Yorkers train for hard-to-fathom scenarios like in El Paso and Dayton

NY Capitol Bureau

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Pat Murphy said Monday that his agency educates and trains some 60,000 first responders each year at a center in Central New York.

It can be set up for hard-to-fathom scenarios, such as the mass shootings and the response to them. 

“We can do classroom training or we can also do situational training,” Murphy said. “We have a full city landscape inside of one building that we can set it up as a school, we can set it up as a religious institution.”

Capitol Correspondent

Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York. Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student, she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

