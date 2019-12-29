Car crashes into Amherst home

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police responded to an accident on 1513 Eggert Road where a car struck a house.

The incident occurred around 8:55 a.m. Sunday morning when the car was traveling traveling northbound, veered of the road and slammed into the house.

Eggertsville Hose Company firefighters were able to remove the female driver from the vehicle. She was transported to ECMC with non life threatening injuries.

The owner of the home was inside but uninjured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.