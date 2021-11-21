More than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Waukesha, Wisc. police asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the time being,” after multiple social media posts reported that someone drove through a parade in the area while firing shots.

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) –More than 20 people were injured when a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said authorities have identified a person of interest in the case.

Police asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the time being,” after a live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV.

Police would not confirm details of the incident but did say they were in the middle of an emergency and that it was an “active scene.”

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

The police posted to Facebook saying a family reunification location was set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.