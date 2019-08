VILLAGE OF CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says no one was hurt after a train hit a car in the Village of Corfu.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police say Brendan Kotarski, 27, was driving an SUV that got stuck on the tracks just before a freight train came through the crossing.

Kotarski was arrested and charged with several crimes including driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. He will appear in court in September.