Car parade held for Blasdell man who spent 101 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

(WIVB) – Sunday was a special day for a Blasdell man who spent 101 days fighting COVID-19 in the hospital- and 67 of those days on a ventilator.

Rusty Browning was released from the hospital last Tuesday.

On Sunday, the community came together to surprise him with a car parade to celebrate his victory. Rusty’s daughter said they prayed for his health every night and wanted to show him their love and support.

Friends and family met at the McKinley Mall and joined police and fire crews to drive over to Rusty’s house in Blasdell for a parade.