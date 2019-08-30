Cardinal O’Hara offering girls swim team for the first time

For the first time in school program history, Cardinal O’Hara is offering a girls swimming team this year. So whether you’re a water baby, or pretty much a first time swimmer, these girls are having a splash.

“We started calling places to get pools and stuff,” junior Haley Sigel said. “The first year we didn’t have enough people to make the team, so we just asked around the school if anyone was interested.”

Sigel and fellow junior Lexi Randall were the ones to bring this entire thing to fruition. The pair have been trying to put together a girls swim team for a few years, and after talking to Cardinal O’Hara Athletic Director Angelo Sciandra about creating a team, this season, enough girls signed up and their years-long dream finally became a reality.

“I mean it’s crazy because I’ve wanted to swim for my school for so long, and now it’s actually happening so it’s pretty cool,” junior Haley Sigel said.

“I just saw the newsletter, and I was like, oh it’s been a while since I’ve swam, this is a good thing to do my senior year,” Sarah Foley said.

“It’ll be cool being part of the first year, and I just love swimming, the feeling of it being just free,” sophomore Kira Faulhaber said. “It’s kind of solo, but it’s also a team, and I missed just the whole free feeling and the speed of it all and everything.”

“It’s really exciting to know that our work has paid off, and it’s fun,” junior Lexi Randall said.

“I’m really excited because us being small, if we start winning then people can be surprised, us being a small school, first year, so I’m excited to see us winning and stuff. Hopefully,” Faulhaber said.

“We’re the first ones, and if we start winning, that would be even cooler,” Foley said. “We’re the first team and we’re really small.”

When asked if these girls think about how their names will forever be in the Cardinal O’Hara history books as the inaugural team, as high schoolers typically do, they haven’t really thought about it.

“Yeah I mean it hasn’t really dawned on me yet,” Sigel laughed. “But yeah, it’s pretty cool to think about.”

“Well it’s super cool because as it grows, more people are going to join so you can kind of be like ‘oh I remember when it was just five girls.’ So once people start coming more and more, I feel like it’s going to be cool remembering that we were the original girls swim team.”