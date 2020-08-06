Caregiver arrested after video shows 88-year-old Florida man being punched, slapped

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A caregiver accused of physically abusing an 88-year-old man was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Jonah Delgado was the on-duty caregiver for the older man, who required full-time care for basic needs.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, home surveillance video shows Delgado slapping the man’s face and yelling at him.

Delgado can be seen placing the victim in a wheelchair, where he then hits the victim multiple times in the face, head and stomach. The 19-year-old can later be seen pushing the victim into a bed and punching the man in the stomach three times.

“The actions of this man are deplorable, unacceptable and disturbing,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Delgado was trusted to take care of this man and to protect him. He not only broke this trust but put this man in direct danger with his actions.”

*WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.*

Deputies arrested Delgado Wednesday around midnight.

“I am very proud of our detectives who worked quickly to get this man in custody before he could hurt anyone else,” said Chronister.

Delgado has been charged with abuse of elderly or disabled adult and battery.