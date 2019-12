(WIVB)– A woman in Alden got a holiday surprise Sunday. Zoe Maher who is in her early 40’s has Multiple Sclerosis.

The disease has stolen her mobility and most of her voice, but she loves music especially Christmas music.

The founder of Hope Rises reached out to the community to sing her Christmas carols. More than 150 people showed up.



Afterward, Maher said she was truly thankful to everyone who came, many of them were complete strangers.