BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The case against a Buffalo man charged in the death of a 17-month-old girl will go to a grand jury.

On Monday, 35-year-old Robert Dumas waived his felony hearing.

Dumas is charged with murder in the death of Simone Calhoun earlier this month.

Dumas is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Prosecutors say Dumas repeatedly assaulted the toddler at a home on Hirschbeck Street.

She died at the hospital from blunt force trauma.