Cat thrown out of moving car, authorities looking for possible suspects

A kitten died after being tossed from a vehicle in Batavia over the weekend.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them that around 8:45 p.m. the kitten was thrown from a red vehicle near the intersection of State Route 98 and West Saile Drive.

And just a few hours later, veterinarian Gwen Wollney, from State Street Animal Hospital, got an emergency call at home. She was on her way to bed, but instead came out and tried to save the kitten’s life.

“When she came in it was clear she had very severe head trauma, she had scrapes down the side of her body, her pupils were different sizes,” she said. “All kinds of things, to say that there’s been serious brain injury. She was breathing a little bit fast, so I was worried about chest trauma.”



The extent of her injuries imply that she was thrown out of the window with force. Speed could of been a factor.



“If the window was opened and the animal was thrown out from it, you’re going to get all the trauma of an animal flying at whatever speed the car was going, when they were dumped out and then hitting a hard surface. Like a road surface,” Wallney said. “So, given that all the damage was on one side, my guess, is that it did come from trauma of hitting the road.”



The decision was eventually made to euthanize the kitten. Wollney says, it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“Animals live to eat, sleep, be loved, to play and to run, and to be able to move,” she said. “And when I have an animal who has that degree of head injury, there’s a question as to whether I can ever get them back to fully consciously interacting with the world .”



“It’s not a happy decision, it’s a decision that’s is weighty,” she said. “But it’s also a kindness, when life means more pain and less joy, than it could for an animal.”



Genesee County sheriff’s office is currently looking for the, person or persons responsible. They are following up on a few leads right now, but still need the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 585-343-5000.