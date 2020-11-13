Catching Up With Jeff Glor of CBS News

(WIVB) – CBS Newsman Jeff Glor, who grew up in Tonawanda, NY, has been spending more time at his home near New York City during this pandemic. News Four’s Jacquie Walker caught up with him recently for a Zoom interview.

Glor is a special correspondent for CBS News and a host of CBS This Morning Saturday. He says he has been driving all over the Northeast to conduct interviews since the pandemic began, and not flying. He’s even done some interviews in his own backyard.

Glor says, as a native Western New Yorker, he is obsessed with the Bills and the Sabres. He has passed that obsession on to his 10 year old son, Jack. Glor bought tickets for the Bills home opener this season – before fans were shut out of the stadium. He says he’ll try to get to as many games as possible once fans are allowed.

Glor, who spent 17 months as main anchor of CBS Evening News, says he’s enjoying his current assignments at CBS News. He says, “I’ve had plenty of different jobs at CBS News and I’ve tried to do my best at each one of them. I’ve enjoyed each one of them in different ways. The one I’m doing now I love…and I’m putting everything into it.”