Catholic Charities, BlueCross BlueShield to host 3 Diaper Days in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Charities and Woman Infants and Children (WIC) are teaming up with BlueCross BlueShield of WNY to help parents and caregivers in need during the pandemic.

They’re holding three Diaper Day events in Erie County.

Residents can pick up a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, and baby toothbrushes.



The events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 20, at Catholic Charities` WIC, 930 Genesee St., Buffalo

Wednesday, April 28, at Catholic Charities` Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry & Outreach, 75 Caldwell Pl., Lackawanna

Thursday, May 13, at Catholic Charities` WIC at Sister`s Hospital, 2121 Main St., Buffalo.



“We know that every bit helps when it comes to raising babies, especially during these trying times of the pandemic, so we welcome and encourage those in need to come by and receive their free tote,” said Judette Dahleiden, director of Catholic Charities` WIC.