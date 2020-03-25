Catholic Charities gets donation of more than 500 cartons of eggs to help families in need

1  of  2
The Fulton Avenue food pantry has served families in the region for decades and now they’re getting a little bit of help with their mission, a donation of more than 500 cartons of eggs.

“We were graced with 510 dozen eggs through a wonderful resource,” said Eileen Nowak, director of parish outreach and advocacy for Catholic Charities of Buffalo. “They came to us in cases, they needed to be broken apart and put in cartons.”

Catholic Charities has been working hard to keep up with the demand created by covid-19.

“We’ve been having an increase of people coming who have never been to a pantry before,” she said. “There’s more people at home, if they were living paycheck to paycheck before, now they really have a need for the food pantries.”

Paul Buchanan was one of several residents who showed up Wednesday morning to grab a carton of eggs and other grocery items.

“I was raised up on the food pantry and I passed it down to my kids, and now this is my grandkid, and she’s benefiting from it,” said Buchanan. “And, it’s definitely needed, especially in this period of time, a lot of us in this area can’t get out. “

