Catholic Charities receives single largest personal donation

Catholic Charities is receiving a major donation with just more than two weeks to go in its 2019 appeal.

Charlie Joyce from Wellsville is the Board chairman of Otis Eastern Service. He’s donating a total of $450,000 for the campaign.

$100,000 of the money is a corporate donation, $250,000 is a personal donation and Joyce announced he’ll donate another $100,000 in matching donations.

That’s the single largest personal donation.

The money will be used to support programs and services that help the most vulnerable.

“The crisis was not going to take away the focus for raising money for Catholic Charities. And I also recognize the need, down where we live is just like the inner city up here. Limited resources, businesses closed. People don’t have resources, but they use and use things like Catholic Charities, like the United Way, like all the great organizations that do so,” Joyce said.

This donation comes at a crucial time for the campaign. The goal is $11 million by June 30.