Catholic Health expands visitation policy to allow a support person for patients undergoing same-day surgeries at some hospitals

(WIVB) – Catholic Health will expand its visitation policy on Wednesday to include visitation for patients undergoing same day or “outpatient” surgery at several Catholic Health hospitals.

The policy will be in effect for Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. Campus only.

The revision to the policy will allow surgery patients to be accompanied by one support person when they arrive at the hospital and during the registration and discharge process,

Support persons must wear a mask at all times and follow safety protocols. They’re not allowed to stay in the hospital during the procedure. They will be given a one-day surgical visitor pass and notified when they can rejoin the patient at the time of discharge.

You can find more information here.