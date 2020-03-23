Catholic Health ready to acquire new COVID-19 tests

(WIVB)–Catholic Health is hoping to gets its hands on a new COVID-19 test that was approved by the FDA Saturday.

The test, which was developed by Cepheid, one of Catholic Health’s vendors, turns around results much faster than the ones local labs are currently processing

President and CEO of Catholic Health Mark Sullivan said Catholic Health is prepared to spend millions to get three months’ worth of test. He says it will be a game-changer for Western New York’s ability to combat coronavirus.

Sullivan is also calling on state and federal lawmakers to allocate tens of thousands of nasal swabs and other specimen collection kits to Western New York. He says the only reason the official numbers are low here is that the region is underserved when it comes to testing.

