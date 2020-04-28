Catholic Health reassures expectant mothers that hospitals are a safe place for delivery

Catholic Health is trying to get the word out to expectant moms and their families, that their hospitals are the safest place to give birth and they’ve taken extensive measures to keep both mom and baby safe from Covid-19.

Officials at Catholic Health have been fielding calls from expectant mothers and their families fearful of giving birth at the hospitals during the pandemic.

“I can not tell you how many people I’ve spoken with over the telephone assuring them and reassuring them, talking about what it looks like to give birth in a hospital in these trying times of this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Maryanne Murphy, RN, Director Mother/Baby Services, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

Hospitals in the Catholic Health system have performed about 1,800 deliveries so far this year and officials say only a handful of moms tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are still very, very safe, as an institution, to actually for someone to have their baby,” said Hans P. Cassagnol, MD, MMM, FACOG, CPE, Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer & Chief Physician Executive, Catholic Health.



Catholic health has put in place several measures to make sure mom and baby are safe.

Some of those measures include:

Universal Covid-19 screening, that’s when moms are screened for the virus a few days before appointment.

Also, moms are allowed to have just one support person and that person is screened as well.

The hospital also has rapid Covid-19 tests — that’s when mom is tested as soon as she arrives at the hospital.

Questions for Catholic Health about giving birth call 716-923-1907.