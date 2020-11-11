Catholic Health temporarily suspending hospital, long term care facility visitations due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(WIVB) – Catholic Health has announced it will temporarily suspend hospital and long term care facility visitations due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across Western New York.

The suspension is effective Nov. 13.

Exceptions will be made in certain circumstances, including for those receiving end-of-life care; for spouses, life partners, and birth partners of maternity patients; and for essential support persons of patients with special needs. In these cases, visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.

“While we are not required to suspend visitations at this time, we think it is the prudent thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community,” said Mark Sullivan, President and CEO of Catholic Health. “Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to ensure we provide the safest environment for our caregivers and all those entrusted to our care.”

This temporary visitation policy applies to the following Catholic Health facilities:

· Kenmore Mercy Hospital

· Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

· Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

· Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus

· Father Baker Manor

· McAuley Residence

· Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV

· St. Catherine Labouré Healthcare Center