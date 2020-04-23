Catholic Health to furlough up to 1,200 employees across system

(WIVB) – Catholic Health announced Thursday that it will furlough up to 1,200 employees across the system in a first phase of furloughs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughed positions will include management and non-management. The furloughs will not affect patient care or any COVID-19 related services, a press release from Catholic Health said Thursday.

The furloughs are set to begin April 26 as temporary unpaid leaves. All furloughed employees will continue to receive their benefits, and will be eligible to apply for NYS unemployment benefits as well as additional benefits through the federal CARES Act.

The furloughs will be re-evaluated in 30 days.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the suspension of elective surgeries in New York State, and has caused the volume in ERs, primary care centers, and other health clinics to drop by as much as half.

“Because we will not be able to resume full services at all our facilities for some time, we have made the extremely difficult decision to furlough associates throughout our system,” Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said in a statement. “The steps we are taking are based on the needs of our system at this time and do not reflect our associates’ work performance, or the value we place on the care or services they provide.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Catholic Health’s senior leadership team will be taking pay cuts.