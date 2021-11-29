Catholic Health to limit hospital visition starting Wednesday

(WIVB) – Starting Wednesday, Catholic Health will be limiting hospital visitation due to the COVID-19 surge.

Non-COVID patients in Catholic Health hospitals will be allowed one visitor at a time during reduced hours.

Visiting hours will be noon to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street and St. Joseph’s campuses.

Visitation isn’t allowed in restricted COVID-19 units except for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Maternity patients will continue to be allowed two support persons during their stay.

You can find an updated list of visitor guidelines here.

ECMC has also updated its guidance for visitation.