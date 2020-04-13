Catholic Health to open post-acute COVID-19 center in former Orchard Park nursing home

1  of  3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Catholic Health will be opening a COVID-19 post-acute center Tuesday in a former Orchard Park nursing facility.

Dubbed the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center, the facility will offer short-term rehabilitation and nursing care for COVID-19 patients who are discharged from Catholic Health hospitals, but who aren’t able to safely return home or to community-based living facilities yet.

The center is located in the former AbsolutCare Nursing Home, 4659 Duerr Road in Orchard Park.

