Catholic Health’s senior leadership team taking pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WIVB) – Starting this week, Catholic Health’s senior leadership team is taking extended salary reductions of up to 20 percent.

According to a Thursday press release from Catholic Health, the healthcare provider has experienced as much as a 50 percent drop in volume in its emergency departments, primary care centers, and other specialty clinics, as well as a loss of elective surgeries and most outpatient services.

“This unprecedented situation has created a financial shortfall unlike anything we have ever experienced,” the press release states. “It’s likely these changes alone will not be enough to weather this financial crisis, and additional temporary measures will be needed.”