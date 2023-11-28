This is the second of a three-part series looking into the Diocese of Buffalo’s recent offer of $100 million to settle hundreds of sexual abuse cases and how some devout Catholics have responded. Part 1 can be viewed here.

The Diocese of Buffalo is approaching its fourth year in bankruptcy, and some devout Catholics have responded by either not donating to their parishes or restricting how their contributions can be spent.

Of the five devout Catholics interviewed by News 4 Investigates, three said they have stopped contributing entirely after the Diocese announced last month that settling 891 childhood sexual abuse claims will cost at least $100 million, with the funds coming from all Catholic entities, including parishes.

Of those 891 claims, roughly 600 involve clerics, including some with multiple allegations. More than $15 million has already been paid to attorneys for the Diocese in its bankruptcy and the state Attorney General’s investigation.

“The group here, and others you may speak with, we’ve made a commitment that we can’t fund this,” said Mike Taheri, a parishioner of St. Brendan on the Lake in Newfane.

“I’m not contributing to the parish, but I am contributing to organizations and efforts within the parish,” said Mike Liwiski, a parishioner of St. Bernadette Southtowns.

The other two have added conditions on how the money can be spent.

The parishioners’ decisions continue to be a concerning trend for the Diocese at a delicate time in its 175-year history.

Offertory is down slightly more than 20% over a 10-year period, said Richard Suchan, chief operating officer for the Diocese.

“What’s happening in the Catholic Church right now is not unique in most organized religions, where regular churchgoing attending has definitely declined,” Suchan said.

“Have people stopped giving? Yes,” Suchan said. “We definitely have a graying population, we have a number of deaths from sustaining offertory contributors, and we are definitely experiencing an out migration of younger people who are choosing not to practice their either Catholic faith that they were baptized into or any faith tradition at all.”

Suchan said the Covid-19 pandemic further emptied church pews, which left the offertory basket even lighter.

The Diocese’s memo last month, which announced its offer to settle the childhood sexual abuse claims for $100 million, plus any insurance proceeds, did not seem to help the situation.

Some parishioners interpreted the memo to mean that the contributions to their parishes over the years would be used to cover future settlement costs.

While none of the devout Catholics interviewed by News 4 Investigates were against survivors being paid financial settlements, they were upset with how the Diocese has handled this process. Specifically, they mentioned a lack of transparency from the Diocese on how it came to this settlement offer and what options it considered to come up with the funds before coming to parishes and their parishioners.

“That means they’re going to take whatever they want,” said Anthony Bonaventura Jr., a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Clarence. “The parishes have no control.”

But Suchan said the Diocese is not anticipating to use offertory funds to help settle sexual abuse cases.

“At this point, we are very confident that the $100 million that is our suggested contribution can be funded from existing reserves and the sale of identified pieces of underutilized real estate,” Suchan said.

Two key properties will be sold: the downtown headquarters, and the closed Christ the King Seminary, which was recently listed for a sale price of $5.3 million. A former Catholic school owned by the Diocese in Olean was sold this month for $200,000.

“The reason we don’t believe that offertory would be part of that contribution is offertory is what keeps our lights on,” Suchan said. “Offertory covers current obligation, current payroll. It’s kind of a cash-in/cash-out kind of deal.”

For those parishioners reluctant to make contributions or even appear in the pews, Suchan said the Diocese has a message for them: “If you see value in the tenets of our faith, as we have the opportunity to close this chapter, as we engage in the renewal within the Diocese, as as a Church, we answer Pope Francis’s call for the synod. I think there’s new hope.”

The third television installment will air Wednesday during the 4 p.m. news, and will look at the Diocese’s renewal at a time of dwindling attendance, contributions, and active priests.