CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six Cattaraugus County transfer systems have been closed to the public until further notice, or until the State of Emergency is lifted.

Allegany, Conewango, Machias, Dayton, Five Points, and Farwell are closed to the public effective immediately.

Only the Portville and Salamanca transfer stations will remain open. They will be open normal hours and are only open to Cattaraugus County residents.