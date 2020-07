(WIVB) – The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is asking for the public’s help to locate a dog that bit an 11-year-old boy on Thursday.

The department is trying to locate the dog to prevent the boy from having to undergo rabies post-exposure shots.

The bite occurred on Route 16 around 11 a.m. Thursday, between Ischua and I-86.

The dog is described as white with brown patches, medium size, with long hair.

Call 716-373-8050 if you have any information relating to the whereabouts of the dog.