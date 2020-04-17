Cattaraugus County IDA offering sales tax exemptions for companies making PPE for medical staff

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) will provide up to $99,000 in sales tax exemptions for local companies making PPE for medical staff.

The CCIDA announced the initiative on Friday.

“As we read and hear about on a daily basis, there is a significant need across the region and state for PPE and we anticipate that this demand will continue now and into the future,” said CCIDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor. “We are learning that many manufacturers have the ability to convert or even slightly modify their operations and processes in order to make PPE and we want to be able to assist these businesses any way we can.”

Companies are also eligible for sales tax exemption for purchasing materials, supplies, and equipment to manufacture PPE and disinfectants.

Interested companies and businesses should file out the appropriate CCIDA applications for approval. For more information, click here.

