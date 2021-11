(WIVB) – A man from Cattaraugus County is pleading guilty to a COVID-19 relief scam.

Federal prosecutors say Adam Arena, 44, of Little Valley, brought back a closed business last year and received nearly a million dollars in federal relief.

Arena lied about the business employing 50 people even when it was closed.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Arena did not use any of the money he received on business expenses.

He’s facing up to 30 years in prison.