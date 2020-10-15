Cattaraugus County: Salamanca schools go all virtual after Covid-19 exposure

The Salamanca City Central School District decided to move from hybrid learning to a full virtual Thursday and Friday, because of potential Covid19 exposure to a staff member and a student.

“I certainly hope I’m overreacting, and I’m ok with that,” said district superintendent Robert J. Breidenstein.

The district superintendent says on Wednesday a community member told the district he or she tested positive for Covid19.

“We realized that we have a staff member and a student who had first contact with this particular person who is relatively asymptomatic at that time,” said Breidenstein.

Salamanca is in the southwestern part of Cattaraugus County. That county has seen a recent spike in covid cases. At last check there there’s 327 total cases and 78 active cases. Just yesterday there was 16 new positive cases

“We think that this could be the second wave that has been talked about for many, many months,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins public health director.

The district is now waiting for the results of the covid test for the student and staff member. Once those are back they’ll decide on how and when to restart in person classes.

Because of the recent spike in cases in Catt County, the health department is hosting drive-thru covid testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire all in the Town of Allegany. The test is free.