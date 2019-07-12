Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

They say someone is calling locals, claiming to be a representative of NYSEG and asking them to call them back.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller could request personal information like social security numbers or account information when you return their call.

This kind of information should not be given to the caller.

If you receive a call like this, report it to your local police agency.