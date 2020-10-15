Cattaraugus County, Town of Tonawanda to allow trick-or-treating

(WIVB) – Some Western New York communities are leaving it up to families to decide whether to take part in Halloween night trick-or-treating.

On Thursday, both Cattaraugus County and the Town of Tonawanda said they will allow trick-or-treating this year.

Due to the pandemic, they urge families to consider recommendations issued by the CDC when they go door-to-door.

They say people who are at risk for severe illness should not attend in-person Halloween celebrations.

If you’re handing out candy, wash your hands thoroughly beforehand and whenever you refill the candy bowl.

Trick-or-treaters should use hand sanitizer frequently, remember social distancing, and face coverings in addition to any costume masks.

