CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Buffalo Police say the results could have been much worse. A small child fell out of a moving pickup truck late Wednesday morning on Bailey Avenue in the city’s University District.

“It was completely crazy. I was not expecting it,” said a driver named Thalia, who captured the whole thing on her dashboard camera Wednesday at about 11:20 a.m. She was driving down Bailey Avenue near Lisbon Avenue when, just up ahead of her, a pickup truck turned left onto Bailey and during the turn, a door opened up and small child fell out onto the street.

“It was a little girl. She stood up and she was limping and she was holding her head and screaming crying.” Thalia said she immediately called 9-1-1 and tried to get the driver to stay. “I was trying to get him to stop and wait and he was like, ‘I don’t have time for this’ and he said he was going to go home and then take her to the hospital and he turned and left.”

“We’re currently in the process of having our camera room attempt to identify the vehicle and ascertain the license plate number,” said Captain Jeff Rinaldo, Buffalo Police Department. “At that point , we will hand the case over to our Special Victims Unit who will follow up in this case.”

Captain Rinaldo says depending on the age and size of the child she may have been required to be in a booster seat. But any child under the age of 16 is required to wear a seat belt in the front seats or backseats. “Children fiddle around with things in back seats. They don’t properly close the door, the door’s not hinged, car hits a bump, and the next thing you know as your turning, that G-force moves the child from one side of the seat to the other, they hit the door. The door pops open and it could’ve been a horrific accident yesterday.”

































