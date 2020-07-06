Cazenovia Park splash pad now open for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday the splash pad at Cazenovia Park is now open for the summer.

Located at 25 Cazenovia St., the mayor says it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, from now through Labor Day weekend, with weather permitting.

Parks staff will carefully monitor this pad, and other splash pads, to prevent over-crowding and other social distancing issues.

“We will continue to evaluate the seven splash pads that remain closed to determine if there are ways to open additional sites, while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” Mayor Brown said.

Buffalo’s outdoor pools will remain closed this summer due to difficulties of ensuring social distancing in the water, locker rooms, and pool decks, Brown added.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.