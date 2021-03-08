CBP officers at Peace Bridge arrest fugitive with active arrest warrants out of Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo arrested a Pennsylvania man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Ohio on Saturday.

The 60-year-old man was found to have two active warrants out of Macedonia, Ohio- one for a parole violation on a prior robbery charge and the other for robbing a banking institution.

He was stopped after Canada Border Services Agency Oficers denied his entry into Canada.

After CBP processing, the man was turned over to Buffalo Police for extradition to Ohio.