CDC: Advises against traditional trick-or-treating, but issues guidelines on how to celebrate the holiday safely

When it comes to traditional door-to-door, trick-or-treating, the Center for Disease Control says it’s a high risk activity and families should find safe alternatives to celebrate the holiday this year.

The CDC released guidlines for celebrating Halloween during the Covid19 pandemic. They say activities like trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties, hayrides are not recommended this year by the CDC because of the high risk of exposure.

Some alternatives they suggest is creating treat baggies and distributing them at the end of the driveway or front yard.

Also, the CDC says some low risk activities include pumpkin carving with your own family members, socially distant pumpkin carving activity with friends or neighbors, a Halloween scavenger hunt, or a virtual Halloween costume contest as well.

If you do go trick or treating the CDC says wearing a Halloween costume is not the same as a Covid mask. Don’t wear your costume mask over your Covid face mask, because it could be hard to breathe and dangerous.

Don’t give out candy if you have Covid19 and don’t give out candy if you have been exposed to Covid19.



More Tips and Information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween