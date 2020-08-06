CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Former President Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book
- COVID-19 could cause your hair to fall out
- Jamestown man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine, gun charge
- How to find your WGNA channel
- Changing signs: North Tonawanda company got the call to help out at Sahlen Field