CDC: How schools and organizations can help slow the spread of flu

The Center for Disease Control suggests that schools and daycare centers clean things that are touched by children — like desks, keyboards, doorknobs and hands-on learning tools like blocks and toys.

School staff and administrators should also says that cleaning is different from disinfecting.



“Wash your hands as frequently as you can, whether it’s soap and water or whether it’s the instant hand sanitizer, start wiping things down too, remember we’re in an age where everyone is swiping on their phone or their tablet, remote controls, desks, what have you –wipe these things down,” said doctor Joseph Chow, doctor president of Western New York Immediate Care.

The New York State Department of Education officials say schools in the state are required to post information on the benefits of getting the flu vaccine every year.

Also, the department provides tips and resources to schools as to what teachers can do to prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses in the classroom.



More information: Guidance for School Administrators to Help Reduce the Spread of Seasonal Influenza in K-12 Schools