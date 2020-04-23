CDC Principal Deputy Director will discuss COVID-19 on News 4

(WIVB)- News 4 is sitting down with Dr.Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m.



Schuchat has helped lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic. Before holding her current position as deputy director, she spent a decade as the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.



She also held a key role in CDC emergency responses for the 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza response, the 2003 SARS outbreak in Beijing, and the 2001 bioterrorist anthrax response.