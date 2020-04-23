1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo says White House meeting was productive; compares pandemic to past times of crisis See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County officials hold coronavirus briefing News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

CDC Principal Deputy Director will discuss COVID-19 on News 4

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)- News 4 is sitting down with Dr.Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Schuchat has helped lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic. Before holding her current position as deputy director, she spent a decade as the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

She also held a key role in CDC emergency responses for the 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza response, the 2003 SARS outbreak in Beijing, and the 2001 bioterrorist anthrax response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss