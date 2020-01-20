CDC says flu activity down across the country

(WIVB)–The Center for Disease Control is releasing new numbers about this year’s flu season. Researchers say flu activity is down across the United States, but this year’s strain of the disease is still devastating.



The CDC says nearly seven thousand people have died from the flu. That includes almost 40 children.



Here in Western New York, 11-year-old Luca Callani died last week from complications with the flu.



Doctors say this year’s strain of the virus can take its toll on children. Researchers say that it’s still too soon to say for sure that peak flu season is past.



The virus still remains widespread in nearly every state, including New York.